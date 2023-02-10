Narwhal Capital Management Has $40.89 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day moving average is $148.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

Apple Profile



Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

