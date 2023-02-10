Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Navient were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $4,611,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 220,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Navient by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 151,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NAVI opened at $18.80 on Friday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 11.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

