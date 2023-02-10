NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,002,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,040 shares.The stock last traded at $88.15 and had previously closed at $88.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.