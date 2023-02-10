New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFE. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

