New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in New Relic by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in New Relic by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,813 shares of company stock worth $24,513,608. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Price Performance

NYSE NEWR opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $226.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.33%. On average, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

