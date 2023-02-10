New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wedbush

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEWR. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NEWR opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $80.88.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,813 shares of company stock worth $24,513,608. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

