New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

New Relic stock opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,813 shares of company stock worth $24,513,608 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

