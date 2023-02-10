New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,204 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 81.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 117.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,800 shares of company stock worth $858,186. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

