Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 512,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,197 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 85,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.24) to €5.40 ($5.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.30 ($5.70) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

