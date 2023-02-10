Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) CFO Joseph P. Kelley Sells 2,100 Shares

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,822,000 after acquiring an additional 121,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.