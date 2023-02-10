Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,107,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,696,353 shares in the company, valued at $64,987,283.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,107,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,696,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,987,283.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,490 shares of company stock worth $2,547,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOG opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $534.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

