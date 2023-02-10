Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Position Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NFBK. StockNews.com cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $69,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $69,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,222 shares of company stock worth $216,146 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $693.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.