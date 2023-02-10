Northland Securities Raises OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $50.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OMF. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in OneMain by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 12.3% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in OneMain by 53.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

