Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 205.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NMG opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Institutional Trading of Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 12.6% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 508,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,982 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

(Get Rating)

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.