Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMGGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 205.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NMG opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nouveau Monde Graphite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 12.6% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 508,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,982 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

