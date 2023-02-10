Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $223,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $144.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

