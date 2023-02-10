nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51.

Insider Activity

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.