Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Lowered to $20.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35.

Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,993.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Articles

