Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

