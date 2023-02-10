OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OMF. Compass Point dropped their price objective on OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Shares of OMF opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. OneMain’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,009,000 after purchasing an additional 204,780 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 86.2% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OneMain by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

