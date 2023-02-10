OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $47.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. OneMain’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

