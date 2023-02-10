Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Down to $23.14

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $22.25. Overstock.com shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 117,766 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Overstock.com Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $948.19 million, a PE ratio of 103.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Overstock.com Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

