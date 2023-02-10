Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Down to $23.14

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $22.25. Overstock.com shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 117,766 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $948.19 million, a PE ratio of 103.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59.
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
