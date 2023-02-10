Paragon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 24.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 53,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 40,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 122,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its position in Apple by 106.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 40,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average of $148.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.49.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

