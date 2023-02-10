Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.68. Partner Communications shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 5,451 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Partner Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Partner Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Partner Communications by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

