Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 1,230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 131,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 224,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASH. TheStreet raised Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CASH stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $58.92.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

