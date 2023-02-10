Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,287 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,616.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 146,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 139,555 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,877.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 92,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,508 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

