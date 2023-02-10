Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 923,068 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

