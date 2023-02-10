Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.4 %

PAYC opened at $322.48 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

