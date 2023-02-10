Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Down to $344.52

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $344.52, but opened at $330.00. Paycom Software shares last traded at $318.00, with a volume of 297,270 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.41 and a 200 day moving average of $332.05.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.46%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.