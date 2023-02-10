PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 79.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $231,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,319,534 shares in the company, valued at $24,279,425.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

PCB opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $24.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

