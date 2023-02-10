Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 480,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 159,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 567,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 110,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEB stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.