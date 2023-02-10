PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stake Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $741,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,803,004.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,765 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.