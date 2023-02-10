Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $33.54

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.54, but opened at $32.24. Perion Network shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 381,862 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Perion Network Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
