Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $33.54

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.54, but opened at $32.24. Perion Network shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 381,862 shares.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Perion Network Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Perion Network had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $158.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

