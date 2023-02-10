Perion Network (PERI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) recently:

2/9/2023 – Perion Network had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Perion Network had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Perion Network had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Perion Network had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of PERI opened at $31.07 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 30.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 28,824 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 618,784 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $703,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

