Perion Network (PERI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) recently:
- 2/9/2023 – Perion Network had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Perion Network had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Perion Network had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Perion Network had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Perion Network Stock Performance
Shares of PERI opened at $31.07 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perion Network (PERI)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.