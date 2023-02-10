PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stake Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 29.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer by 11.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $136.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.25. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

