Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 861,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

PPTA opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPTA. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

