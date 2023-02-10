Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 2.7 %

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

NYSE TLK opened at $24.78 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.