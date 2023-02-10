PGGM Investments Acquires New Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 531,778 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Sunrun by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sunrun by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 412,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 7.3 %

RUN stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the sale, the executive now owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,865.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,289.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,143 shares of company stock worth $5,424,251 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

