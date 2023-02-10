PGGM Investments Invests $16.04 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $213.41 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

