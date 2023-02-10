PGGM Investments Invests $16.36 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 58,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,360,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Cigna by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $291.51 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $218.52 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

