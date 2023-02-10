PGGM Investments Invests $51.57 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,570,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Public Storage Increases Dividend

PSA opened at $298.53 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.24 and its 200-day moving average is $304.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.