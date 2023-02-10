PGGM Investments Invests $58.45 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,022,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,447,000. Corteva makes up about 1.0% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

