PGGM Investments Makes New $14.20 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,490.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,419.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2,332.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

