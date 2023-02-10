PGGM Investments Makes New $15.30 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 254,399 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Devon Energy Company Profile

DVN stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.