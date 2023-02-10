PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,993,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.80.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $195.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.