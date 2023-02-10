PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,127,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,511,000. Welltower makes up approximately 1.3% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 50.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Welltower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

NYSE WELL opened at $73.99 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

