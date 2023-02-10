PGGM Investments Purchases New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,963,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,609,000. UDR comprises 2.2% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 25.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

