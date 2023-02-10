PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 102,811 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 102,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

TXN opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments



Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

