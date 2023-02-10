PGGM Investments Takes $107.55 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,698,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,546,000. National Retail Properties comprises approximately 1.9% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

