PGGM Investments Takes $13.63 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,632,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $235.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

