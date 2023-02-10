PGGM Investments Takes $16.55 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $224.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

